Luna Stage presents ‘Alexandria’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As part of its New Moon Reading Series, Luna Stage will present “Alexandria,” by Vince Gatton,” on Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 555 Valley St. in West Orange.

“Alexandria” tells the story of two librarians in a small town library in the deep South who share an unlikely close friendship, despite being on opposite sides of the culture war. But when a young runaway, global events and the sweep of human history come crashing through their front door, what will it take for that friendship to survive?

For more information, visit www.lunastage.org.