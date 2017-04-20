JCC MetroWest presents May and June exhibits

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — JCC MetroWest will present an exhibit of pastels and sculpture by Gaelen Juried Art Show award winners Jeri Greenberg and Susan Lando in the Gaelen Gallery East at the Leon & Toby Cooperman JCC, Ross Family Campus, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The exhibit will be on view May 7 through June 18, with an opening reception Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pastelist Jeri Greenberg spent many years as a fashion illustrator and designer and has also worked in advertising. According to Greenberg, “Pastels are a joy, and my love of pastels lets me enjoy painting landscapes and still-lifes, as well as continuing to do figurative and commissioned painting.” Using a distinctive relaxed style, her skilled, accomplished work has often been chosen for national art shows. She is a signature member of many prestigious pastel societies, a frequent award winner, and also teaches classes and workshops in the area.

West Orange sculptor Susan Lando has been a wife, a teacher, a mother, a businesswoman, a marketing manager, a grandmother and finally an artist. “I love working with clay,” she said. “I can continuously refine my sculpture right up to the moment it is fired in the kiln. I then give it multilayered patinas or glazes. Each piece is unique and often takes in excess of 100 hours of love and concentration.” Lando’s sculptures have received awards in juried shows.

Kulbir Singh Bhalla, whose exquisite photographs, “Beyond Words: Animals and Birds!,” fill the Arts/Theater Lobby, is a resident of Monmouth County. Bhalla is a mechanical engineer, a fine art photographer specializing in nature photography and a published poet. He loves to capture the beauty of the four seasons and the artistry of landscapes. The focus of this exhibit is the beauty of animals.

Steiner Court and the Steiner Court Showcases contain ceramics and paintings created by the adult students of the JCC School of the Arts. The Gaelen Gallery East is open during regular JCC hours: Monday through Thursday, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Lisa Suss at 973-530-3413 or at lsuss@jccmetrowest.org.