Roosevelt Middle to present ‘Seussical Jr.’ on April 28 and 29

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Roosevelt Middle School, located at 36 Gilbert Place in West Orange, will present “Seussical Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, beginning at 7 p.m.

“Seussical Jr.” is a family-friendly adaptation of “Seussical,” the Tony-nominated musical that features several Dr. Seuss books and characters weaved into a tale of Horton, Whoville and a young boy whom the Cat in the Hat takes along for the ride of his life.

This year’s musical is directed by Tracey Gordon and is filled with music and thought-provoking ideas about tolerance and the world around us. A talented cast and crew will be sure to entertain with song, dance, and outstanding set and lighting design.

Tickets are available online at rms.booktix.com. The show is sure to sell out, and it is recommended that tickets be purchased as soon as possible.