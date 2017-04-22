Liberty Middle School to perform ‘Cinderella’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School, located at 1 Kelly Drive in West Orange, will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” on Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5. The beloved musical, first performed in 1957 with Julie Andrews in the starring role, features lilting tunes and classic romance that remains true to the original tale.

A cast and crew of more than 25 students has been working for months with Director Cynthia Rowberg, who also serves as vocal director and costume designer. Kim Carissimo is choreographer and art teacher Lissette Villalobos designed the sets, posters, banners and T-shirts. The show features two Cinderellas; Riah DeVera will perform on May 4 and Veena Steaphen on May 5.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is general admission. All tickets are charged at the door and may also be purchased during lunch periods at Liberty. Contact administrative assistant Janet Coppola for more ticket information at jcoppola@westorangeschools.org.