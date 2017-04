BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra, led by maestro Enrico Granafei, will present its annual spring concert Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Bloomfield Middle School, 60 Huck Road in Bloomfield. The program, “Mandolin Romance,” will explore popular show tunes, classical pieces and Italian favorites.

Admission is charged. For additional information, call Carol Franz at 973-746-3203.