Thrash metaller Chuck Billy drops in on WSOU

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Chuck Billy, vocalist of the thrash metal band Testament, stopped by WSOU 89.5 FM in conjunction with the band’s appearances in the New York City area to talk music and more with station music director Mike Colantuoni.

Just hours before Testament’s April 20 show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, Billy spoke with listeners of the legendary metal and hard rock college radio station about the band’s latest album “Brotherhood of the Snake,” their tour with Sepultura and Prong, the songwriting process, and changes within the music industry. Billy also talked about the 30th anniversary of Testament’s debut album, “The Legacy,” which was released on April 21, 1987, and revealed that the group is already working on new songs.

The entire interview is available online at WSOU’s SoundCloud at http://tinyurl.com/n4o9vme.