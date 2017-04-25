‘Stolen Identities’ at 1978 Arts Center

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — 1978 Maplewood Arts Center will present “Stolen Identities” from April 29 through May 26. This is the latest exhibit by the New Art Group, one of New Jersey’s oldest art collectives, curated by New Art Group member Gail Winbury of Westfield. This provocative show asks the question, “What is identity, and what does it mean for it to be stolen?” Is an essential part of our sense of self being obliterated as racial, ethnic or gender identities are compromised? Do we imagine hackers huddled over computers snatching social security numbers and all the confidential information connected to our bank accounts?

Each artist interprets this hot-button theme with his or her own distinctive approach through the use of various mediums including art books, ceramics, painting, photography and mixed media.

Along with the curator, members of the New Art Group exhibiting are Susan Ahlstrom of Sterling, Francesca Azzara of Westfield, Orna Greenberg of Millburn, Nancy Ori of Berkeley Heights, Paul Pinkman of Plainfield and Heidi Sussman of West Orange.

An opening reception will be Friday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Artist talks or demonstrations will be held on various Saturdays or Sundays in the gallery. On Saturday, May 20, Sussman will do a mixed media demonstration. On Sunday, May 21, a talk, “The Creative Process: Poets and Painters Speak,” will be offered, followed by a poetry reading. Both events will take place from 2 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.1978artscenter.org. 1978 Maplewood Arts Center is located at 1978 Springfield Ave., Maplewood. Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and by appointment via email to 1978artscenter@gmail.com.