WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani foundation invites you to a musical celebration and tribute to Nikhil Badlani on Tuesday, May 16, beginning at 6:45 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive in West Orange. The celebration will feature performances by the students and instructors from the Music For Nikhil program.

Come celebrate the success of the Class of 2017 students. Admission is free.