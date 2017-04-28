‘Seussical Jr.’ at Roosevelt Middle School is rollicking good fun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Seussical Jr.,” this year’s spring musical at Roosevelt Middle School, is a lot of rollicking good fun featuring top-notch performances, lighting, scenery and costumes.

Tickets are still available for purchase at the door for showings on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. at RMS, 36 Gilbert Place in West Orange.

Adapted from the successful Broadway show, “Seussical Jr.” features Jojo Who and her adventures through imagination with The Cat in the Hat. Horton the Elephant and the inhabitants in the Jungle of Nool are brought to life as Horton tries to save a world of people on a tiny speck of dust, and perhaps fall in love along the way.

Roosevelt music teacher J. Patrick McLaughlin lovingly directed the musical with help from teacher Tracy Gordon, and the imaginative staging, dance and movement adds to the visual experience. West Orange High School technology teacher Max Grossman designed the sets, Lauren Grof-Tisza the lighting and Kirk Roberts the sound.

“Seussical Jr.” is a family-friendly entertainment bonanza that can be enjoyed by children of all ages.

The primary cast includes Olivia Ridley as The Cat in the Hat, Nneka Arinzeh as Jojo, Alex Perez as Horton, Maria Nalieth as Gertrude, Kassidy Scott and Mayzie, Kai McCall as Sour Kangaroo, Oona Callender as Young Kangaroo, Seamus Murphy as Mr. Mayor, Noemi Pare as Mrs. Mayor and Nyobi Boddie as Yertle. Additionally, Amina Anekwe, Shanelle Chambliss, Julie Ann DePina Mascarenhas and Nyah Wise play the Bird Girls; and Sebastian Caviano, Fritznelson Fedney and Justin Peters play the Wickersham Brothers.