Citywide bi-annual fire hydrant inspections announced for Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Fire Division will complete inspecting fire hydrants throughout the city of Newark on Saturday, May 6.

Fire Division personnel are conducting fire hydrant inspections as required by law to ensure that each hydrant operates properly in the event of a fire emergency. The hydrants are being individually opened to ensure that they are in proper working order. They are also being visually inspected for missing caps, bolts or other issues.

Because of these inspections, tap water may be temporarily discolored. Allowing water to run through faucets until it becomes clear is expected to remedy any residual discoloration. Residents are cautioned about washing clothing if the water is discolored because it may result in stains.

“It is important that Newark residents are informed about public safety activities occurring in their neighborhoods,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Chief Rufus L. Jackson stated, “This inspection is vital to ensuring that the Fire Division identifies any problems and institutes repairs so that hydrants can operate at an optimal level in the event of a fire.”

Hydrants requiring repairs will be reported to the Newark Water Department, which is responsible for the upkeep of fire hydrants in the city. Any water discoloration after Saturday, May 6, is not the result of hydrant flushing and should be reported to the water department.

For information, contact the Water Department at 973-733-6303.