CHS students show their art, poetry

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Don’t miss an art exhibit, running through May 30, at the Maplewood Grille, 149 Maplewood Ave., of illuminating self-portraits created by graphic art students at Columbia High School. The exhibit will have an opening night celebration Thursday, May 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include a poetry and open-mic reading to celebrate The Guildscript, CHS’ award-winning art and literary magazine.