14th annual SOMA Artists Studio Tour expands to two days

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Now in its 14th year, the annual Artists Studio Tour is expanding to a full weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4. Artist studios and group venues are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and special exhibitions will be located throughout each town.

This community-supported event provides visitors a unique look at the vibrant and dynamic art scene in the two towns. With more than 70 emerging, mid-career and established artists — 20 percent of whom are new to the tour this year — and more than 12 special exhibitions, art appreciators and collectors have the perfect opportunity to start or grow an art collection.

To plan a journey, the Studio Tour website at www.studiotoursoma.org lists all participating artists and has an interactive map that lets you filter by theme, medium and other options. Local VIPs and notable personalities have provided printable Curated Tours on the website, providing interesting options and starting points. Paper maps are available at participating venues and businesses throughout both towns, including The Baird Center and 1978 Arts Center.

The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio tour was initiated by volunteers to celebrate the artists among us and to help make affordable, local art available to all. This much-anticipated event is a mainstay of the community and is the perfect opportunity for locals and out-of-town visitors to get to know friends, neighbors and local artists while also viewing and purchasing unique works of art.