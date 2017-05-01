Luna Stage promotes creativity

WEST ORANGE, NJ — BARDBEATZ, developed by Luna Stage and Valley Arts, is a program to promote creative writing, poetry and “the art of the word.” Luna Stage is a professional equity theater located in The Valley Arts District and member of the NJ Theatre Alliance. BARDBEATZ first annual Poetry Fest is scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

Three afternoon workshops for students and adults start at 1 p.m. All workshops will be held at the Kelli Copeland Creative CoOp at 400 Jefferson Ave. in Orange. Workshops are limited to 20 participants with space for 20 extra people who would like to observe only. Tony Award winner Reg E. Gaines will be leading the first workshop about poetry reading out loud skills. Workshop No. 2 will be run by Peg Vassallo of the West Orange Arts Council and will engage contemporaneous poetry writing. Workshop No. 3 will be run by Andrew Blais, creator of Valley Book Works; the subject will be “Sonnets – Lin Miranda and Shakespeare.”

To sign up for workshops, contact Leslie Duval at led830@gmail.com. In the evening of the fest, a special reading by Gaines is scheduled for 7 p.m., followed by an open poetry slam for regional adult poets. Doors open at Luna Stage, 555 Valley St. in West Orange, at 6:30 p.m.