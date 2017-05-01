LSO to perform with young artist

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Maestro Anthony LaGruth and the Livingston Symphony Orchestra will perform their season finale concert Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. The fifth performance in the orchestra’s 2016-2017 season, the concert features their statewide Young Artist Concerto Competition winner, Asher Wulfman of West Orange, in a performance of Mendelssohn’s lyric Violin Concerto, Verdi’s melodramatic overture to “La Forza del Destino,” and one of the 20th century’s most performed as well as debated compositions, Shostakovich’s powerful “Symphony No. 5.”

The concert will take place at the newly renovated Livingston High School Auditorium, 30 Robert Harp Drive in Livingston. Tickets are charged. For more information, visit www.lsonj.org.