The Campfire Flies to perform at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Campfire Flies, a group pooling the talent of some of New Jersey’s most acclaimed original bands — The Cucumbers, Speed the Plough and The Thousand Pities — will perform at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Friday, May 12, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

The band features acoustic instruments, layered harmony and great songs. With pre-production under way for their first full length album, The Campfire Flies are excited about their songs and delighted to perform at the Rent Party Concert Series. Admission is charged and all proceeds go to fight hunger in our community.

For more information about Rent Party, visit www.rentpartylive.com.