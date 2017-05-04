Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ charms at Liberty Middle School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Liberty Middle School production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is sure to provide a great family-friendly evening of entertainment as some of West Orange’s rising stars sing and dance their way into the audience’s hearts.

A cast and crew of more than 25 students has been working for months with Director Cynthia Rowberg, who also serves as vocal director and costume designer. Matthew Schmidt is the accompanist/pianist, Kim Carissimo is choreographer, and art teacher Lissette Villalobos designed the sets, posters, banners and T-shirts. The stage managers are Madison Taylor Pigott and Rachel Rossman. The show features two Cinderellas. Riah DeVera will perform on May 4 and Veena Steaphen on May 5.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is general admission. All tickets must be purchased at the door. Contact administrative assistant Janet Coppola for more ticket information at jcoppola@westorangeschools.org.

The cast includes Nicolai Matthews as the herald; Zoe Azile as a townsperson and a horse; Essence Toone as a townsperson, a horse and the cheese steward; Thomas Odosa Obasuyi as a boy; Madeline Keefe, Kaitlyn Carlos, Valentin Chinea and Marcus A. Morales as townspeople; Nooha Kawsar as the Fairy Godmother; Elisabeth Perlman and Marissa Edelman as the stepsisters; Sheldon Senek as the chef; Jason Dort as the king; Andie Schwartz as the queen; Illana Kessler as the stepmother; Para Dhulashia as a townsperson and the meat steward; Riah Claire DeVera as Cinderella on May 4 and as a townsperson May 5; Veena Ann Steaphen as Cinderella on May 5 and as a townsperson on May 4; Joseph Tan Florendo as the prince; Dylan Wimberly as a townsperson and as the meat steward; and Michelle Silver as a townsperson and the dessert steward.