interACT Theatre Productions presents ‘Sister Act: The Musical’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — interACT Theatre Productions presents the big comedy “Sister Act: The Musical” this month. The show runs for three weekends, opening this Friday, May 5, and closing Saturday, May 20, at the Baird Theatre on Three. Special guest E. Clayton Cornelious, who played a lead role in the U.S. tour in 2012, will be attending the opening night performance as host for the evening.

Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at interactproductions.tix.com until two hours prior to the performance. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office in person and are available starting one hour before showtime — if they are available at all. Tickets may not be purchased by phone.

“Sister Act: The Musical” was written by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, played by Tasha R. Williams, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior, played by Rosemary Wall. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, and finds the power of sisterhood.

The hit Broadway production of the musical opened in 2011 with Patina Miller starring as Deloris. The musical is of course based on the classic 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month on May 29, making interACT’s performances even more exciting.

The show is directed by Nicholas J. Clarey, with musical direction by Holland J. Jancaitis and Greg Paradis, choreography by Dana P. Hawkins, stage management by Amanda M. Wingo, and production by Sabrina Santoro.

The cast consists of 26 actors: Tasha R. Williams, Rosemary Wall, Alice Allen, Ruth Kenote, Cindy Ross, Paul McBride, Jim Coe, Demetrius Kee, Jerry Narciso, Luis R. Sosa-Santiago, Beth Kershaw Shirley, Janet Painter, Mentha Marley, David Wren- Hardin, Regine Riviere, Brittany Westfield, Amber Brown, Keiko Tomita, Nia Williams, Michael Williams, Jessica Kaiser, Leila Tai Brown, Sally Jayne, Gina Piccolo, Felicity Winter and Anna VanDoornik.

The band consists of nine musicians: Holland J. Jancaitis, Greg Paradis, Marisa Green, Nahum Kianovsky, Dora Kianovsky, Nate Kianovsky, Todd Cobbs, John Straus and Matt Delavan.

Rounding out the crew are assistant stage manager Yolanda Hamilton, scenic designer Nicholas J. Clarey, construction manager Jerry Narciso, lighting designer Zach Pizza, prop mistress Kim Mullaney, costumer Lynne Lewis, publicity team members Mark J. Parker and Sabrina Santoro, house manager Dawilla Madsen, sound board operator Crystal Wright, light board operator Aaliyah Arroyo, and backstage crew members Joseph Sirico, Marcus McPherson and Alyssa Carbonell.