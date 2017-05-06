Celebrating baseball and softball in the two towns

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “Put me in, coach” was the battle cry at Memorial Field on Saturday, April 29, as Maplewood hosted the annual Softball Baseball Parade from Columbia High School down Valley Street toward the town’s home fields.

The Columbia High School marching band set the pace as the parade commenced. Teams lined up with their banners, uniforms and flare as many helped creative handmade posters and signs for the crowds.

Arriving at the field, Mark Murphy’s Musical Ensemble had the crowd moving and grooving as all of the towns’ local athletes, coaches, parents, supporters and dignitaries filled the outfield and celebrated the season. Madison McGehee crooned “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the energy of the crowd escalated. The skies were blue, and the pitches were quick as local dignitaries, including Maplewood Mayor Vic Deluca and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, threw opening pitches to commemorate the day.

The Maplewood and South Orange recreation departments collaborated on this event and received aid from the sponsors of the teams.

Photos Courtesy of Claire Sinclair