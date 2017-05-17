Annual July 4 art project returns to Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood’s July 4 celebration welcomes participants in the annual art project. Instead of putting a picture on the backstop as has been done in the past three years, the backstop will be used as structural support for a 3D globe, made using PVC pipe perpendicular to the fence. On the fence will be an outline or some geometric something that resembles the continental United States. The “theory” for the hoops/circles is that, if there are enough of them, then the combined presence of the circles will create a forcefield of protection for the world and each person in the community.

If you are interested in participating, contact Benjamin Kaufman at bjohnk1@gmail.com to pick up a circle.