Blue Scarf Collective kicks off studio tour with Pierro Gallery exhibition

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Pierro Gallery of South Orange presents “The Blue Scarf Collective: Art in the Time of Resistance” through June 17 on the second floor of the Baird, 5 Mead St., South Orange. The Blue Scarf Collective members and guest artist Diana Fine feature their latest work in this era of resistance. This group of feminists believes that art should be used to promote social justice, change and empowerment — especially for the disenfranchised. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Exhibiting members are Nancy Cook, Heather Hamilton, Samar Hussaini, Sarah Klein, Danielle Masters, Jennifer McClory, Sherry Sacks and Cat Tate Starmer. Fine is the special guest and featured artist in the show; Hamilton and Sacks are the curators. Blue Scarf Collective members are all local women who burst onto the creative scene last October with their inaugural pop-up show, “Breaking the Static.”

“Art in the Time of Resistance” will kick off the annual South Orange-Maplewood Artists Studio Tour, which takes place Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout South Orange and Maplewood. During the studio tour, The Blue Scarf Collective artists will present the Button Resist Project, a hands-on activity for people of all ages to design their own wearable message buttons. Donations will benefit the Rain Foundation of Essex County. For more information, visit www.studiotoursoma.org.

“I am so pleased to be working with the members of the Blue Scarf Collective. The level of thoughtfulness and commitment to the themes in their art work and to the community is truly inspiring. The art itself is beautiful and provocative, but chatting with the women about their artistic practice brings it all home. I hope everyone has a chance to visit with them at the show,” Pierro Gallery Director Sandy Martiny said. Martiny is also director of cultural affairs for the village of South Orange.