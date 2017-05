MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School Art 4 and AP Studio Art classes from this past school year will present their work in an exhibition, “Verve,” at the CHS Domareki Gallery, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. The exhibit will run from June 3 to 16 and will also be a part of the South Orange-Maplewood Artists Studio Tour on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.