Maplewood Arts Council to help you promote your artwork

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Saturday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Maplewood Arts Council is hosting a free workshop for artists and arts organizations looking for effective ways to promote their work at the Burgdorff, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood.

“There is so much amazing work happening in Maplewood — from individual artists working on projects, to organizations producing amazing events,” Marcy Thompson, chairwoman of the Maplewood Arts Council and co-founder of Studio B, said in a press release. “But without real knowledge about promotion, our local artists might be missing important audiences for their work.”

During the course of this two-hour event, participants will hear from experts about the most effective promotional techniques. Come hear Javier Farfan discuss marketing and cross promotion, Julie Doran on developing relationships with local businesses, Cat Delett on how and where to list events, Mary Mann and Yael Katzwer on writing and submitting press releases, Nathalie Farfan on effective social media use, and Benny Campa on building a web presence.

“The information covered at this summit will help local folks establish lasting connections in our community, and beyond,” Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca said in the release.

The event is open to artists, arts organizations or any individual interested in connecting their creative project to a wider audience. Admission is free, but you must register to attend. Register at www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/2017-summit.