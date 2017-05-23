WO resident stars in play at Studio Playhouse in Upper Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — West Orange resident Dennis Mason stars as The Beard in “The Twentieth Century,” based on the play by Charles Bruce Millholland and adapted by Ken Ludwig at Studio Playhouse in Upper Montclair. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. from June 2 through June 17.

Come along as the Playhouse rides the stylish Twentieth Century LTD as it speeds from Chicago to New York. Meet the flamboyant and egocentric theatrical impresario Oscar Jaffe. Being broke won’t stop Jaffe. He just got the rights to a new play, and plans to lure the famous Lily Garland back onto the stage — not to mention back into his bed. Grab a seat, and come along for the ride, as a bunch of eccentric characters chase each other around as “The Twentieth Century” speeds along in this screwball comedy.

“The Twentieth Century” is directed by Amy Fox and stage managed by Samantha Silver and Judi Liebert. Tickets can be purchased online at www.studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place in Upper Montclair.