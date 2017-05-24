Students join with area peers to make sweet music

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, May 13, South Orange Middle School orchestra director Bill Cook hosted the All-North Jersey Elementary Honors Orchestra Festival at the school. The event is sponsored by the North Jersey School Music Association and includes students in grades four through six from the surrounding area.

Columbia High School orchestra director Todd Van Beveren was on hand to assist, along with some of his CHS orchestra students. The visiting honors orchestra students were divided into three performing ensembles, based on their school orchestra teachers’ recommendations. The students spent the day rehearsing in these large ensembles and in an instrument specific section rehearsal. The culmination of the day was a concert, where each of the three groups performed.

Students involved in the festival came from 10 different districts in the north Jersey area. South Orange and Maplewood had students participating from Clinton, Jefferson, Maplewood Middle and South Orange Middle schools.

Photos Courtesy of James Manno