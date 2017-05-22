Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra closes 2016-2017 season with concert

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In the final concert of the 2016-2017 season, music director and conductor Israel “Buzz” Herman will lead the Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra in a program titled “Mostly Beethoven” on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. in the Bloomfield High School Auditorium, 160 Broad St. in Bloomfield.

The program will consist of Beethoven’s monumental Symphony No. 5 in C minor, the opening two bars of which include the most famous four-note theme in all of classical music; Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont, composed two years later; and Rossini’s familiar La Gazza Ladra Overture, which opens his opera of the same name.

The Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra is in its 84th year of operation and is concluding its 18th season under the baton of Herman. The maestro has more than 50 years of conducting experience; he is an active classical and Dixieland trumpeter, and is the host of the weekly, syndicated radio broadcast, “On The Wind,” a program devoted to the music of wind instruments.