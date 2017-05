This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Arts Council board member Amelia Panico demonstrated on May 16 techniques with pastel in “A Class with a Glass” using her photos from her National Park series, part of the current exhibit “3 Women … 3 Perspectives” with Lisa Suss and Heidi Sussman at the West Orange Arts Center, on view through May 26.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange Arts Council