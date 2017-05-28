NHS student nominated for ‘best student actress’ award for Paper Mill’s best actress

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School senior Maggie Spector-Williams was nominated for a Paper Mill Playhouse 2017 Rising Star Award for her lead performance as Annie Oakley in Nutley High School Performing Arts’ musical, “Annie Get Your Gun.”

Maggie is among seven New Jersey high school nominees competing for the Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

Maggie will be attending Sarah Lawrence College in the fall with a focus in performing arts.

Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey.

As a nominee, Maggie receives a scholarship to Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory, a professional training program, which, along with advanced classes in singing, acting and dance, offers the nominees an opportunity to perform onstage at Paper Mill Playhouse in the season finale concert, “New Voices of 2017: Everyone Loves an Underdog!” on July 28 and 29.

Nutley High School also received an honorable mention award for Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra for its performance in “Annie Get Your Gun.”

The 2017 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards ceremony will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m., featuring presenters from Broadway and beyond.