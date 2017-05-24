Mel Brooks leaves ‘em in stitches at “Young Frankenstein” event

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ —

Audience member: “Do you wear boxers or briefs?”

Mel Brooks: (Pauses) “Depends.”

Legendary Hollywood funnyman Mel Brooks was in full command of his comedic powers during an exhilarating appearance at the New Jersey Performing Arts screening of his 1974 horror homage, “Young Frankenstein.” Following the May 21st matinee of his revered monster movie sendup, Brooks, 90, treated the packed house at NJPAC to more than 75 minutes of fascinating, insightful and hilarious anecdotes spanning his entire life in show business.

Always the consummate storyteller, Brooks’ triumphant tales of his impoverished childhood in Brooklyn, his madcap stint as a writer for Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” and his epic battles with studio heads to get “Young Frankenstein” financed for a paltry $2.4 million had the audience doubled over with laughter. Especially endearing were his personal recollections of cast members Terri Garr, Marty Feldman, Gene Hackman, Madeline Kahn, Peter Boyle and, of course, star and co-writer Gene Wilder.

Although a big, comfortable interview chair had been provided for Brooks, the veteran entertainer prowled the stage, microphone firmly in hand, with the energy and focus of a performer a third his age. He seemed genuinely moved by the outpouring of love and affection that greeted him at NJPAC, and thanked those in attendance at his comedy classic for “laughing in all the right places.”

After belting out a wacky a capella rendition of Bing Crosby’s “Dancing In The Dark” to punctuate a punch line, the iconic director-producer-writer-actor proudly announced that a live theatrical production of “Young Frankenstein” will be opening this October in London, followed by an all new Broadway version next year. During an unscripted question-and-answer segment with NJPAC audience members, Brooks’ razor sharp wit and precision timing demonstrated no apparent signs of age or fatigue.

Audience member: “What is your secret for longevity?”

Brooks: “Don’t die. And eat a little bran for breakfast.”

The delighted crowd erupted into a crescendo of cheers as a huge grin traveled across the comedy legend’s face, once again proving that laughter truly is the best medicine.