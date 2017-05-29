SOMS singers earn high marks at music festival

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, May 19, the South Orange Middle School music department traveled to the High Note Music Festival in Jackson, N.J.

The students of the SOMS choral department did a stellar job representing the academic, artistic and personal rigor and discipline set forth by the district’s mission statement. The select choir received a high mark of a 99 percent, while the a cappella group achieved a perfect 100 percent for its performance.

Afterward, the students celebrated their victory by enjoying a well-deserved day at Six Flags amusement park. Again, the students of the music program demonstrated their high marks of character and conduct at the park, even with long wait lines for Kingda Ka!