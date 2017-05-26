Winners of 18th annual Gaelen Juried Art Show & Sale announced

WHIPPANY, NJ — Winners of the 18th annual Gaelen Juried Art Show & Sale were announced at the opening reception on Sunday, May 21. The show will run through Sunday, June 25, at the Gaelen Gallery West, Aidekman Family Campus, 901 Route 10 East, Whippany. The reception included a touching tribute to Norbert Gaelen, founder of and inspiration for the Gaelen Juried Show, who died in August.

The Gaelen Juried Art Show & Sale is highly selective with 54 artists from the greater MetroWest area represented with 82 works of art this year. Most of the art in the show is for sale. The Gaelen Committee includes Audrey Gaelen, Gary Denburg, Bernard Morcheles, Lois Dyer, Julie Levine and Oscar Peterson. The Gaelen Juried Art Show coordinator is Lisa Suss.

Best in Show was awarded to Jeri Greenberg for “At the Counter.” Best Drawing went to Debra Kapnick for “Trailer Park” and honorable mention to Kenneth Weiner for “Natalie II”; Best Mixed Media went to Andrea Epstein for “Spiral 19” and honorable mention to Ellen Hark for “Sisters”; Best Painting went to Chas Palminteri for “Riana” and honorable mention to Holly Blum for “Youth 3”; Best Photography went to Karen Kaplowitz for “My Piano” and honorable mention to Deane Nigro for “Painted Hand”; and Best Sculpture went to Anne Carlino for “Hanging On” and honorable mention to Lynn Manshel for “Comb the Hair.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public through Sunday, June 25. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and select Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., though, as hours vary, call ahead to 973-929-3167. For further information, contact Lisa Suss at 973-530-3413 or lsuss@jccmetrowest.org.