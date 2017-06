WEST ORANGE, NJ — Don’t miss your “Summertime Tune Up” with the Thomas Edison National Historical Park and the Friends of Edison. The event will be Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Glenmont in Llewellyn Park, West Orange.

Meet new and old friends as you socialize in this historic setting. Enjoy food and spirits while you view Edison’s cars and garage.

Admission is charged. To purchase tickets, visit www.foedison.org.