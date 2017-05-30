CHS students earn acclaim in Scholastic Art & Writing contest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School student Turner Andrasz recently earned a National Silver Medal in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards 2017. He has been identified by panels of creative professionals as one of the most talented young artists in the nation. This year, more than 330,000 works of art and writing were submitted. Only the top 1 percent were recognized at the national level. Turner also received a gold medal and honorable mention in the regional awards, which led to his moving forward into the national competition. Turner is currently a student in Art 4 at CHS and will be in the AP Studio Art class next year.

Leonel Soares, also a junior in Art 4 who is going to be in AP Studio Art next year, as well as art/design editor of the Columbian and Guildscript, won two Scholastic regional silver awards and an honorable mention.