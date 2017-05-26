JFS’ Evening of Laughter returns to raise funds, honor supporters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest will hold its annual Evening of Laughter on Tuesday, June 6, at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston. The featured performer will be comedian Gary Gulman, who was a finalist on the NBC reality-talent show “Last Comic Standing” and is a regular on late-night comedy programs. The performance will benefit JFS’ programs and services.

The Evening of Laughter this year celebrates the 20th anniversary of Rachel Coalition, a division of JFS MetroWest which provides support and services to victims of domestic violence. JFS MetroWest is also honoring two couples for their outstanding partnership with JFS and Rachel Coalition, Andrea and Bryan Bier of West Orange, and Lisa and Erik Lindauer of Short Hills. Both couples have generously volunteered their time and expertise over many years in a variety of capacities. Andrea Bier and Lisa Landauer currently serve on the JFS executive committee and are past chairwomen of Rachel Coalition.

Admission is charged and includes a 7 p.m. cocktail reception, followed by the 8 p.m. performance and dessert afterward. Visit www.jfsmetrowest.org to purchase tickets and learn about ticket prices. Call Anita Millman at 973-765-9050 if you have any questions or need additional information.