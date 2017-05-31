Thespian Honor Society inductions held at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Thespian Honor Society inducted a new group of students and board members for the 2017-18 school year on May 15.

Adviser Wendy Mapes greeted parents and friends as new students were inducted. Following that, outgoing board members named their replacements. Graduating seniors will receive their Thespian Honor Society cords for graduation at a later date.

New inductees include freshmen Isaiah Adrien, Rachel Favetta, Gabrielle Lecour, Isabella Saade, Rebecca Sulkin, Joe Nalieth and Aiden Tarintino; sophomores Melanie Chamorro and Rachel Rente; junior Brianne Nieves; and seniors Katiana LaCroix and Camila Alaniz.

The society’s incoming board includes President Sophia Torres, Vice President Katie Meyerson, secretary Madeline Machado, treasurer Litzy Reyes-Polonco, points coordinator Erin Arnold, historian Isabella Saade and public relations coordinator Kayleigh Arnold.