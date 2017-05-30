WOAC to hold two pop-up art galleries in June

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents two back-to-back pop-up art gallery shows in June. The first show will open on Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 p.m. and run through Friday, June 16. The second show will open on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 4 pm and run through Friday, June 30.

This popular programming provides an eclectic art viewing experience for artists and art lovers and a range of media. Both shows can be viewed at the West Orange Arts Center on 551 Valley Road, West Orange.

The first show will feature Erik Bengt Akerblom’s multiple layers of ever-moving photographic images blended into brushlike textures that are not manipulated with filters or Photoshop; Arshad Aziz’s textile art, which employs upcycled modern fabrics inspired by nature to make traditional clothes using ancient techniques and accessible raw materials; WOAC Chairwoman Patricia Mitrano’s figure drawings from open studio live model sessions in the Valley Arts District; and Phillipa Scott’s visual improvisations using texture and light to recreate the twilight between vivid dreaming and the first few moments of awakening.

The second show will feature Vincent Benoit’s most recent series of photographs inspired by wildlife and nature; Betsy Meyer-Donadio’s work, which incorporates paints and layered mixed-media on canvas, panels and papers to create intriguing abstract compositions; French photographer Jean Minthe’s “Buy Me” series of photographs designed specifically for this exhibit that stage different shopper profiles according to their store preferences; and WOAC board member Mansa Mussa’s latest mixed media collages,and cigar box projects.

Various receptions are being planned by the individual participating artists to be announced on the WOAC Facebook page and website at www.woarts.org.