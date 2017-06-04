Maplewood’s Leys exhibits her art at Open Orange 2017

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Artist Sue Ellen R. Leys, a 25-year Maplewood resident who was born in Orange, is showing three of her figurative encaustic paintings in Open Orange 2017, a juried exhibition of two-dimensional contemporary art by 27 artists from the Greater N.J. and New York City area. The exhibition is on view now through Saturday, June 10, at Community Gallery at ValleyArts, 400 S. Jefferson St. in Orange.

On June 10, Leys will be speaking at the artist talk, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Each of the artists will have the opportunity to speak about their work and process and answer questions. The closing celebration will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. with wine and music provided.‬

For more information, call 862-252-7035.