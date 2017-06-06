1978 to host watercolor exhibition

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Gallery 1978 at Maplewood Arts Center presents its 14th annual exhibition of watercolor students from Evelyn Graves’ popular classes, beginning Saturday June 10. There will be an opening reception Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The first watercolor classes for adults began in 2002 and they have been going strong since then. This year 25 talented watercolor artists, students of these classes, will showcase their work for the month of June. For more information on joining one of these classes, contact Evelyn Graves at 973-762-2834.

The gallery is located at 1978 Springfield Ave., Maplewood, and gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.