Two-day SOMA Artists Studio Tour is a huge success

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ —The 14th annual Artists Studio Tour expanded to a full weekend this year, spanning June 3 and 4. This community-supported event provides visitors a unique look at the vibrant and dynamic art scene in the two towns.

With more than 70 emerging, mid-career and established artists — 20 percent of whom were new to the tour this year — and more than 12 special exhibitions, art appreciators and collectors had the perfect opportunity to start or grow an art collection.

Photos Courtesy of Sandy Martiny