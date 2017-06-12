SO band to play LouFest 2017

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — LouFest 2017, held in St. Louis, Mo., from Sept. 8 to 10, promises to deliver on a diverse lineup and impressive guest experience, especially with the addition of South Orange’s Robert Randolph & The Family Band. LouFest 2017 will be held on the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza, the recently transformed event space that sits above the Muny Amphitheater.

“We’re excited to be next to this historic landmark in a space with so much to offer. The natural amphitheater setting of our main stage as well as the infrastructure of the Festival Plaza will provide an incredible visitor experience,” said Mike Van Hee, partner with Listen Live Entertainment, the producers of LouFest.