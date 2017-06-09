Free salsa dancing and more in the heart of South Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Located in the heart of South Orange, First Presbyterian and Trinity Church will hold a free open house, filled with food and fun, on Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Home to a diverse, inclusive and socially active congregation, First Presbyterian and Trinity is also home to the buzzed-about Rueda Salsa Club, the South Mountain YMCA Gymnastics program and Yoga for Kids, each of which will perform ongoing demonstrations throughout the event. Other participants include the Peppermint Players Theater Company, 1199 and the Jamaican Nurses Association.

First Presbyterian and Trinity Church is located at 111 Irvington Ave. in South Orange. For more information, call Carol Manning at 973-762-7879 or visit www.diversechurch.org.