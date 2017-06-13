Field Station: Dinosaurs roars into our area

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The school year is coming to a close once again and libraries are encouraging children to take advantage of the time off to explore some of the many great books available as part of New Jersey’s summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Build A Better World,” and Field Station: Dinosaurs wants to encourage youngsters to take their reading skills to new heights with their annual tour.

Field Station: Dinosaurs’ “Build A Better World” Tour will visit Glen Ridge Public Library, 240 Ridgewood Road, on Tuesday, June 20, at 4 p.m.; Fairfield Free Public Library, 261 Hollywood Ave., on Wednesday, June 21, at 1 p.m.; and West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave., on Thursday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m.

The Field Station’s talented dinosaur troubadour will have children singing and dancing along to original songs about dinosaurs. Each visit will culminate in a special surprise guest — a 15-foot tyrannosaurus rex — that children will have a chance to meet. This is the sixth consecutive year Field Station: Dinosaurs has been involved with New Jersey’s summer reading program.

“My love of dinosaurs came from some great books about them that I read during summers as a youngster right here in New Jersey,” Guy Gsell, executive producer of Field Station: Dinosaurs, said in a press release. “Our dinosaur troubadour and our incredible T-rex are on a mission to share that same excitement about reading that I felt as a child and that’s why we love being part of the summer reading program.”

All library programs are free of charge. For more information about Field Station: Dinosaurs, visit www.fieldstationdinosaurs.com.