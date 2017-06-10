Summer concert series in Springfield Avenue Gazebo

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs in conjunction with the Springfield Avenue Partnership have announced the lineup for the 2017 Summer Concert Series at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo. This year’s performers reflect a diverse mix of styles ranging from reggae and salsa to indie rock and traditional jazz.

Beginning Friday, June 22, with renowned percussionist Scott Kettner’s Carnival Caravan, the series concludes with the hot Latin dance band Groupo Warachando on Friday, Aug. 4. Filling out the Friday evening concerts are Jersey-based Random Test Reggae Band and jazz quartet The Greg Bufford Group.

Highlighting two Saturday morning concerts for young people is Chibi Kodama, a nationally touring family band from Tennessee featuring five homeschooled girls, ages 1 to 13, plus mom and dad. Local favorite Jason Didner and the Jungle Gym Jam round out the programs for the sippy-cup set.

“We are excited to present a music series that reflects the wide range of cultural diversity in our community” Mayor Vic DeLuca said in a press release.

“The caliber of artists appearing at the Gazebo has grown steadily, and this year’s performers will raise the bar even higher,” Office of Cultural Affairs manager Andrew Fishman said.

Friday concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday morning children’s shows at 11 a.m. All performances take place at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo, which is located next to the Hilton Branch Library at 1688 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood.

Friday night performances include: Scott Kettner’s Carnival Caravan, celebrating the rhythms of New Orleans and Brazil, on June 23; The Greg Bufford Group, a classic jazz quartet, on July 14; Random Test Reggae Band on July 28; and Groupo Warachando, with salsa, merengue, bachata, bolero and more, on Aug. 4. Saturday morning performances include: Jason Didner and the Jungle Gym Jam on July 1, and Chibi Kodama on July 22.

For more information, contact Andrew Fishman at culturalaffairs@twp.maplewood.nj.us or

973-640-0399.