Essex County SummerMusic Concert Series takes center stage

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Don’t miss the 2017 Essex County Free SummerMusic Concert Series. The free concert features three concert and fireworks spectaculars, Friday night concerts in Brookdale Park and nine cultural festivals.

“The Essex County free SummerMusic Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage throughout our historic parks system. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze, and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more. We have an amazing lineup that is sure to entertain and impress,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The SummerMusic Concert Series is being sponsored by Rose Squared Productions, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and TD Bank. The series is also made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State.

Over the course of 12 summer weeks, there are 32 different events, featuring some of the best local and international acts in jazz, rock and roll, big band, reggae and more. The 2017 SummerMusic Concert Series begins Saturday, June 17, with a Gospel Festival in Monte Irvin Orange Park and concludes Sunday, Sept. 10, with Mike Griot’s South Mountain International Blues Festival. The 2017 concert series schedule is as follows:

Gospel Festival on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 5 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange;

House Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, at noon at Weequahic Park in Newark;

Groove Street Quintet on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at Yanticaw Park in Nutley;

Concert by Fillet of Soul with a fireworks spectacular on Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Weequahic Park in Newark;

Concert by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra with a fireworks spectacular on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park in Newark, with a rain location at Cathedral Basilica in Newark;

Concert by Jersey Sound with a fireworks spectacular on Monday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

The Duprees on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

Latin Splendor on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at Independence Park in Newark;

Trilogy: An Opera Company on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Newark;

Darlene Love on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

Denise Hamilton on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange;

Julian & Dominique on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at Riverbank Park in Newark;

Radio Nashville on Friday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

Pulse Jazz Quintet on Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield/East Orange;

Steppin’ Out on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at Grover Cleveland Park in Caldwell/Essex Fells;

Gloria’s Miami Sound featuring Nikki Torres on Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

Gordon James on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park in Newark;

Frank Piombo Quintet on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at Verona Park in Verona;

New York Bee Gees on Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

African Caribbean Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange;

Richard Reiter on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at Vailsburg Park in Newark;

Frank Valdes on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Newark;

The Infernos on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield/Montclair;

International Food and Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ivy Hill Park in Newark;

Latino Festival on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange;

Symphonics on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove;

Bradford Hayes on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at West Side Park in Newark;

Cameos on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange;

House Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange;

Essex County Talent Showcase on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange;

African Caribbean Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Branch Brook Park in Newark; and

Mike Griot’s South Mountain International Blues Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at South Mountain Reservation in West Orange.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff as to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.