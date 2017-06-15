Maplewood’s Fourth of July promises to be grand

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood invites you to an all-day, fun-filled Fourth of July. This year’s celebration will be bigger and better with the addition of new initiatives, the return of events and attractions introduced last year, and perennial 4th of July favorites. Enjoy a full day of festivities in Memorial Park with food vendors, an events tent, two music stages, boardwalk games, face painting, a car show, the Zerbini Family Circus and much more. And Independence Day in Maplewood wouldn’t be complete without a fireworks finale.

New this year, Maplewood is seeking ways to make the festival as senior-friendly as possible, with plans for a hospitality tent, which would be made available to first responders, volunteers, military families and seniors. The tent would provide relief from the sun, a place to rest and a water station.

Purchase your wristband for festival admission online at www.maplewoodcivic.org and at entrance gates on July 4th. General admission wristbands include

A Maplewood Fourth of July tradition, the Art Project, spearheaded by John Kaufman and with the support of 1978 Maplewood Arts Center, will be mounted on the big ball field backstop in Memorial Park’s South Field. A communitywide enterprise, art “hoops” begun all around town starting in May will be installed and displayed. To participate, contact John Kaufman at bjohnk1@gmail.com.

For more information and a full list of events, visit www.maplewoodcivic.org.