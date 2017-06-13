Excellence in music highlighted at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Fifty-three West Orange High School seniors recently received their Tri-M Music Honor Society cords for graduation as several outstanding musicians were recognized for excellence in music.

It was an exciting year for the music department at West Orange High School. Highlights included a national championship for the marching band, a sold-out performance of spring musical “The Little Mermaid,” the wind ensemble’s performance at the Music for All Festival in Indianapolis and a fourth-place national ranking for the boys’ step team.

Additionally, Anika Fernandes and Jennifer Maciejak were named to the North Jersey Jr. Region Band; Julian Gorring, Louis Kravits, Divya Anand and Austin Bartola to the North Jersey Area Band; Bartola, Anand and Eoin Lynn to the North Jersey Area Band, Region I Band; and Bartola to the North Jersey Area Band, Region I Band, All-State Band.

Awards were handed out to orchestra, band, choral, step team and color guard students in grades 9 through 12 as musical performances were interspersed throughout the evening.

Teachers John Hellyer, Erin Lagatic, Josh Zimmer, William Farley and Theresa Lim were also recognized by departing seniors who have worked with these instructors for four years.

“We have the best music program in the state of New Jersey,” Lou Quagliato, supervisor of fine arts for the West Orange School District, said at the event. “I am so grateful to the support of our board and superintendent.”

Graduation cords were awarded to Jorge Alca, Robert Banks, Josette Blenman, Avery Caldwell, Jocelyn Cherian, Monique Davis, Fabiola Etienne, Matthew Hascsak, Anthony King, Julia Lawrence, Jordan Lewis, Nick Mongelli, Julianne Newman, Melanie Pacheco, Raedah Rahman, Paulo Rojas, Lydia Schustermann, Zeke Timen, Divya Anand, Austin Bartola, Niara Boykin, Faith Cameron, Jordan Clarke, Patrique Dominque, Kennedy Fort-Fosky, Bawila Idris, Abagail Klausner, Ariel Lee, Bryce Millington, Chelsea Morales, Cristina Novoa, Janiya Peters, Breanna Richards, Lynese Salmon, Anusha Sivendra, Kevin Zeligson, Amaya Arscot, Claudine Bernadotte, Cameron Bridgers, Ricardo Carias, Justin Davis, Brianna Douglas, Nasir Foster, Rolf Jean-Noel, Samuel Klein, Bibiane Marc, Ermilie Moise, Lindsay Morales, Victoria Oyeneye, Sara Petrie, Gabriella Rodriquez, Emily Sanchez and Luis Soto.