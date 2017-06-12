WOAC pop-up show is huge success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — From left, Arshad Aziz, Bengt Erik Akerblom, Patricia Mitrano and Phillipa Scott participate in West Orange Arts Council’s pop-up show, which offers local artists a way to work together to install, promote and achieve more exposure for their work and meet the local community in a quick, collaborative venue. The show was held at the West Orange Arts Center, located at 551 Valley Road in West Orange.