Don’t miss WOAC’s second pop-up exhibit

WEST ORANGE, NJ — French photographers Vincent Benoit and Jean Minthe are exhibiting at the West Orange Arts Center’s second pop-up show. Both are avid hikers whose photographs capture the wildlife and landscape of the parks in Essex and Morris counties. Come see their work and meet Benoit and Minthe, along with Betsy Meyer-Donadio and Mansa Mussa, during the weekends of June 17 and June 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange.