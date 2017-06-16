JCHC to sponsor symphony concert for area seniors

WHIPPANY, NJ — Older adults from throughout the area are invited to attend a special performance of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. The private concert is being sponsored by the Jewish Community Housing Corporation of Metropolitan New Jersey and its supporters for the residents of the four senior living communities that are owned and managed by the nonprofit organization. Adults ages 55 and older are welcome to attend the performance at a nominal fee. The event will be held at the Jewish Federation Conference Center at the Lautenberg JCC on the Aidekman Family Jewish Community Campus, 903 Route 10 East in Whippany.

The repertoire will follow the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra’s summer theme, “Road Trip Across the USA,” and will feature musical stops across America and across the decades. It will include pieces by Dvorak, Miller, Wilson, Copland and Williams among others, conducted by Sameer Patel, associate conductor of the San Diego Symphony.

Tickets to the event are available from the JCHC by sending an email to marciaf@jchcorp.org or calling Marcia at 973-530-3966.