ACL Art Gallery presents ‘My America’ art show

LIVINGSTON, NJ — “My America” opened Sunday, June 25 at the ACL Art Gallery, 2110 Town Center Way in Livingston. Meet local artists and see the amazing talents of some of your neighbors. Refreshments will be served. The “My America” show runs until Sept. 11.

In keeping with the theme of “My America,” artists will be displaying works depicting what America means to them. The artwork includes paintings, wearable art, accessories, jewelry, pottery, quilts, sculptures and photographs.

The ACL Art Gallery is a cooperative venue and a completely volunteer-staffed gallery. For further information or to make an appointment, call Vivian Olshen at 973-650-6374.