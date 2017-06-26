Playin’ Around South Orange returns

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Playin’ Around South Orange is back! South Orange Performing Arts Center, the village of South Orange, Seton Hall University and South Orange Village Center Alliance recently announced that the application process for visual artists is now open for the fifth annual Playin’ Around South Orange, a public art project that features decorated pianos displayed in various locations throughout the Village.

The project is supported in part by Valley National Bank. From Aug. 26 through Sept. 24, the pianos will be placed in highly trafficked outdoor spaces and will be available for the public to play at their leisure. Professional musicians will be scheduled to play the pianos on various days, encouraging community members to join in the “jam sessions” by playing an instrument or singing.

Local artists, or teams of artists, will paint pianos in or around SOPAC during the month of August. A diversity of styles to inspire the community around the themes of the performing and visual arts is encouraged. An honorarium will be supplied to the artist. The project is open to all artists or design teams, age 18 or older.

The application process consists of a one-page letter of intent describing your design concept and source of inspiration, and what interests you about the Playin’ Around South Orange project, along with multiple images of your body of work or a website to view the work, and an optional full-color concept of your design. All applications must be completed by July 21 and all piano artwork must be completed by Aug. 21. The application and more information about the project can be found at http://www.sopacnow.org/community/sopianos.